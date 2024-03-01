Windsor Unveils Municipal Lands for Development to Tackle Housing Crisis

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, alongside council and administration, recently unveiled a strategic plan aimed at identifying city-owned lands ready for residential development. This move is part of Windsor's broader initiative to address the acute housing shortage and meet ambitious community housing targets. With the city in the throes of rapid growth and a national housing crisis, this effort seeks to alleviate pressure by increasing the local housing supply.

Strategic Land Identification for Housing

In an effort to combat the housing crisis, Windsor's leadership has undertaken a comprehensive review of municipal lands that could support a variety of housing developments, including affordable and 'missing middle' housing options. This initiative, stemming from Mayor Dilkens' call to action, has culminated in the identification of several properties deemed ready for development. These sites promise to expedite the creation of new homes, with the city poised to issue Expressions of Interest for shovel-ready properties.

Connecting Developers with Opportunities

To facilitate this development process, Windsor has launched a special Developer Registration site. This platform is designed to bridge the gap between the development community and the targeted opportunities identified under the "Housing Solutions Made for Windsor" plan. Among the first properties slated for proposals is the Roseland Clubhouse and Parking Lot, with plans to transform the site into a residential area without impacting the historic Roseland Golf Course. The city has collaborated with Architecttura Inc. Architects to envision a condominium complex that harmonizes with the site's heritage and the surrounding neighborhood.

Public Engagement and Future Plans

Public consultation forms a cornerstone of Windsor's approach to housing development. The city is inviting community members, agencies, and stakeholders to participate in an upcoming public information centre and an online survey regarding the Roseland Golf Club Parking Lot development. This inclusive process underscores Windsor's commitment to addressing its housing needs while ensuring developments reflect community values and preferences. As the city continues to identify additional municipal lands for development, the focus remains on creating a diverse and accessible housing market to meet the needs of Windsor's growing population.