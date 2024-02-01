Windsor Police Appeal for Public Assistance Following Citywide Robberies

In a recent development, the Windsor Police Department has issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying two male suspects involved in a robbery that occurred on the 2100 block of University Avenue West in West Windsor. The incident, which took place just after 9 p.m. on January 31, saw one suspect distract the store clerk while the other jumped over the counter, stealing a range of vape products.

Details of the Incident

The second suspect not only stole a variety of items but also broke a glass shelf and physically pushed the clerk before both men fled the scene. The first suspect is described as a black male donned in a black face mask, black jacket, dark grey hooded sweater, black jeans, and white and red shoes. The second suspect is characterized as a white male wearing a black face mask, black balaclava, blue jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

Call For Public Assistance

The local authorities are now actively encouraging anyone who may be able to identify the suspects or provide any relevant information to come forward and report to the Major Crimes Unit or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers. In addition to this, the Windsor Police have provided contact information for Victim Services Windsor Essex County and the Victim Assistance Unit for those affected by the crime and in need of support.

Other Incidents Under Investigation

Meanwhile, the Windsor Police are also investigating several other robberies that occurred in the area, including an incident where a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck was used to smash into Tecumseh Mall during a jewelry store break-in. A significant amount of jewelry was reported stolen, and the suspects are still at large. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the public is urged to provide any information they may have regarding the robbery.