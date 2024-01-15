In a decisive move towards enhanced road safety, the Windsor city council has adopted the Vision Zero Action Plan. This comprehensive initiative seeks to eliminate serious collisions causing injuries or fatalities within a 15-year timeline. The plan comprises 42 measures, designed to bolster the safety of pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike. However, a potential reduction in the default speed limit in residential areas from 50 km/h to 40 km/h did not find favor with the council.

Speed Limits and Traffic Calming Measures

Shawna Boakes, the executive director of operations and deputy engineer, suggested that a blanket reduction in speed limits would not yield desired results without additional traffic calming measures. Boakes proposed a more focused approach based on a rigorous analysis of collision data, even though this could extend the implementation timeline by a year.

Council Members Change Stance

Councillors Kieran McKenzie and Jim Morrison, who initially supported a citywide reduction in speed limits, have now aligned with Boakes' targeted strategy. However, Coun. Gary Kaschak remains in favor of a broad reduction in speed limits.

Adoption of New Four-Way Stop Policy

The Vision Zero Action Plan isn't the only motion on the council's agenda. They are also contemplating aligning with new provincial regulations by adopting a new four-way stop policy. This move is expected to further enhance road safety in the city.

Electric Charging Points at Windsor Castle

In other news, King Charles of Windsor has proposed the installation of electric car charging points at Windsor Castle. The plan, which forms part of a larger sustainability strategy and decarbonisation of the estate, has been met with caution. Experts warn that such installations could affect archaeological remains. The local council is yet to approve the plan, with a decision expected after the archaeological remains are assessed and recorded.