Canada

24-Year-Old Faces Charges in Windsor Break-In, Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
24-Year-Old Faces Charges in Windsor Break-In, Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation

In an early morning incident on Rossini Boulevard, Windsor, a 24-year-old man found himself on the wrong side of the law. The alarm system in a residence alerted the occupants to an intrusion, triggering a frantic escape by the intruder. The surveillance footage reveals a man entering the house from the rear before the alarm forced his hasty retreat.

Responding to the break-in, the Windsor Police Service officers arrived at the crime scene. Aiding them was Rolex, a member of the K-9 unit. Together, they followed the intruder’s trail to a location on Tourangeau Road, where the suspect was apprehended. The 24-year-old man now faces charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Public Appeal

As the investigation continues, the Windsor Police Service has put out a public appeal for further information. The police service has provided contact details and also an anonymous tip line for Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers, hoping to garner more insights into the case.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

