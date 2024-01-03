24-Year-Old Faces Charges in Windsor Break-In, Police Seek Public Assistance in Investigation

In an early morning incident on Rossini Boulevard, Windsor, a 24-year-old man found himself on the wrong side of the law. The alarm system in a residence alerted the occupants to an intrusion, triggering a frantic escape by the intruder. The surveillance footage reveals a man entering the house from the rear before the alarm forced his hasty retreat.

Responding to the break-in, the Windsor Police Service officers arrived at the crime scene. Aiding them was Rolex, a member of the K-9 unit. Together, they followed the intruder’s trail to a location on Tourangeau Road, where the suspect was apprehended. The 24-year-old man now faces charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

Public Appeal

As the investigation continues, the Windsor Police Service has put out a public appeal for further information. The police service has provided contact details and also an anonymous tip line for Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers, hoping to garner more insights into the case.