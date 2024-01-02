Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award

The Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) has unveiled the names of the most recent recipients of its prestigious Commitment Award. This accolade honors those individuals and teams within the hospital who display a level of compassionate excellence that is beyond the norm and who truly embody the values and mission of WDMH.

Dr. Brian Devin: A Leader Par Excellence

Dr. Brian Devin, the Chief of Staff at WDMH, is among those honored. His exceptional dedication to his role and his leadership skills have not only made him a role model for his peers but have also made a significant contribution to the hospital’s mission and values.

The Materials Management Team: Innovating Amidst Shortages

The Materials Management team, comprising Jason Rodger, Stacy Kelly, Brenda Young, and Nathan Robidoux, has been recognized for their innovative and collaborative efforts. Despite worldwide shortages, the team has managed to keep the hospital operations running smoothly by finding alternative product solutions and implementing them effectively.

Debra McLean and Annie: Comfort and Joy in a Paws-itive Package

Another noteworthy awardee is Volunteer Debra McLean and her spirited canine companion, Annie. Their selfless service brings a unique blend of joy and comfort to the hospital community. Annie, known for her cuddly nature and occasional bark, has even made a standout appearance by jumping onto a table for the official award photo.

The Commitment Award is more than just a recognition—it is a testament to the dedication and compassionate service of WDMH’s staff and volunteers. It underscores the hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence, and serves as a reminder of the extraordinary lengths that the staff and volunteers go to provide the best possible care for their patients.