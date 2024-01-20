Willie Sellars Receives British Columbia Reconciliation Award for Exceptional Leadership

In a victorious celebration of indigenous leadership, Willie Sellars, Kukwpi7 of the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN), was bestowed with the esteemed British Columbia Reconciliation Award. Presented by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the BC Achievement Foundation, this annual accolade marks Sellars' extraordinary contributions to his community and the broader landscape of reconciliation.

Recognition of Exceptional Leadership

Sellars was one of the six luminaries recognized at a ceremony held at the Government House, a testament to his remarkable efforts in driving significant developments on WLFN lands. These include an impressive over $40 million in capital projects—an accomplishment that stands as a beacon of his effective leadership.

Apart from his role in economic development, Sellars has also been instrumental in the collaborative investigation of the former residential school at St. Joseph's Mission, a project that emphasizes community healing over uncovering the past's painful truths.

The Ceremony: A Blend of Tradition and Tribute

The award-giving event, co-hosted by Jerymy Brownridge and T'esots'en Patrick Kelly, was a vibrant amalgamation of cultural performances and heartfelt tributes. The audience was treated to the rhythmic beats of lək̓wəŋən dancers and drummers, their movements echoing the rich heritage of the Indigenous peoples. The traditional bagpipes added a resonating undertone to the ceremony, their music a testament to the fusion of cultures.

Acknowledgment and Aspirations

In his address, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip emphasized the importance of choosing love over hate when striving for reconciliation—a sentiment that resonated deeply with the attendees. In a similar vein, Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin acknowledged Canada's violent colonial past and expressed her commitment towards contributing to a healing future.

The ceremony also honored recipients from all three years of the awards, marking a trajectory of sustained efforts towards reconciliation. With submissions for the 2024 award now open, the event ended on a hopeful note, highlighting the ongoing journey towards unity and understanding.