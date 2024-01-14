Williams Sonoma to Close Major Outlet in Toronto’s Eaton Centre, Announces Liquidation Sale

Williams Sonoma, a California-based retailer renowned for its kitchenware, electronic appliances, and home essentials, has announced the impending closure of its key outlet in Toronto’s Eaton Centre. Operational since 2019, this store forms part of a series of anticipated closures within the Eaton Centre, slated for early 2024.

Impending Liquidation Sale

Alongside the closure announcement, the retailer has also hinted at a substantial liquidation sale. It is expected that the remaining inventory will be available at a remarkable 50 per cent of the retail price. Despite the buzz surrounding the sale, the exact dates for the liquidation and the store’s ultimate closure remain undisclosed.

A Vacant Space of 4,099 Square Feet

The closure will leave a substantial void within the mall, with Williams Sonoma’s third-floor space spanning a sizeable 4,099 square feet. As of now, there are no updates or speculations regarding the establishment set to replace the retailer post-closure.

Williams Sonoma’s Continued Presence in Toronto

Despite the closure, Williams Sonoma, also operating under the banners of West Elm, Pottery Barn, and Pottery Barn Kids, will continue to maintain its presence in Toronto. The retailer currently operates two other locations in the city, namely at Sherway Gardens and Yorkdale.