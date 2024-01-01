en English
Canada

William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:43 pm EST
William (Bill) Michael Burles: A Life Lived Beyond Limitations

William (Bill) Michael Burles was not just an ordinary man. Born with spina bifida on September 1, 1976, in Lethbridge, Alberta, Bill’s life was predicted to be confined by his medical condition. Despite the odds, he emerged as a beacon of strength, optimism, and resilience, living a life that was as full as it was inspiring, until his passing at the age of 46 due to acute renal failure.

Early Life and Challenges

Bill faced numerous medical challenges from an early age. Enduring multiple surgeries, including skin grafts and the installation of a shunt, his life was punctuated by hospital visits and medical procedures. Seeking better access to medical care, his family relocated to Yellowknife, a decision that would shape Bill’s future in ways they could not have foreseen.

An Outgoing Spirit

Known affectionately as Billy, he was an outgoing and engaging child who did not let his physical condition define him. Transitioning from crutches to a wheelchair, Billy learned to maneuver his mobility device with such skill that he could perform wheelies. He reveled in the joys of childhood, spending summers herding cattle and riding ATVs in the Porcupine Hills with his grandfather. His adventurous spirit was further evidenced by his passion for the Boy Scouts, where he received the esteemed Jack Cornwell Decoration at just 12 years old.

Advocacy and Achievements

As he grew older, Bill’s interests expanded. He developed a knack for horticulture, specifically growing hot peppers, and a passion for advocacy. Serving as a long-time board member of the NWT Disabilities Council, he made significant contributions to improving accessibility for people with disabilities. Bill played an instrumental role in eliminating an unfair wheelchair surcharge imposed by taxi companies. His advocacy work also encompassed training airline staff and consulting on access issues for buildings in Yellowknife.

Legacy of a Fighter

Despite career challenges and health setbacks, including pressure sores and kidney failure, Bill’s spirit remained unbroken. He maintained his positive outlook and sense of humor, engaging friends with puns and Klingon memes on social media. Known for his wit and tenacity, Bill’s departure leaves a profound impact on those who knew him. His life serves as a testament to the human spirit’s ability to overcome adversity and live fully, regardless of the challenges faced.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

