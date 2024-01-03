Widespread Power Outages Leave Over 2,000 Homes in Darkness in Kitchener and Wellesley

On a brisk Wednesday morning, over 2,000 homes in Kitchener and Wellesley Township found themselves plunged into darkness, a result of unexpected power outages. The power cut primarily affected the Southdale and Laurentian Hills neighborhoods in the Kitchener area, leaving 1,854 customers grappling with the sudden lack of electricity. Enova Power Corp., the local electricity provider, projected that power would be restored to these areas by approximately 8:45 a.m.

Widespread Impact

Simultaneously, in the vicinity of Hawkesville, an estimated 150 homes were also left in the dark. The power outage in Wellesley Township initially cast a larger shadow, affecting 634 homes. However, the exact time for power restoration in these areas was not provided, leaving residents uncertain and anxious.

Unexplained Outages

The incidents, which commenced around 5:40 a.m., left residents and authorities puzzled. The exact causes of these outages were not immediately apparent, and no additional details were provided in the initial reports. The outages were widespread, affecting various locations in the Kitchener Wellesley area, including Northumberland St, Broadacre Dr, and Beckview Dr, Arthur St S and Sawmill Rd, Blue Beech Blvd, and Simcoe St. The Waterloo Regional Police Service has also been roped in to assist in tracking these incidents.

Unsettling Start to the Year

The power outages marked an unsettling start to the year 2024 in the Kitchener Wellesley area. As residents grapple with the inconvenience and uncertainty, they look to Enova Power Corp. and local authorities for swift resolution and clarity on the cause of these widespread outages.