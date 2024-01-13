en English
Canada

Why Extreme Weather Is One of the major Factors Behind Rising Insurance Premiums in Canada

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
In recent years, insurance premiums in Canada have been steadily climbing, a trend that experts attribute to a confluence of factors. This rapid increase, as reported by Rosa Saba of The Canadian Press on January 12, 2024, has raised considerable concern among consumers struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Climate Change and Severe Weather Events

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has highlighted the financial impact of a changing climate on the industry. Specific instances, such as the wildfires in British Columbia and storms in Ontario and Quebec, have contributed significantly to insured damages. In 2023 alone, severe weather events caused over $3.1 billion in insured damage. The record-breaking global temperatures of 2023 were also accountable for a higher volume of insurance claims.

The Impact of Inflation and Rising Costs

Other contributing factors to the escalating insurance premiums include inflation and the rising costs of building materials and labor. These elements have been exacerbated by a demand surge in response to the housing affordability crisis. Additionally, the cost of reinsurance is increasing, particularly in higher-risk areas such as Alberta and British Columbia. This situation has led insurers to adjust their reinsurance strategies and thresholds, potentially resulting in higher costs for consumers.

Stability and Future Concerns

Despite the mounting challenges, the underwriting profitability of Canadian insurers remains relatively stable. This stability is supported, in part, by higher interest rates that have improved investment outcomes. However, the rising cost of living in Canada is making it more difficult for consumers to absorb additional costs, including those of insurance. While fire insurance remains accessible, the availability of flood insurance is limited. This limitation has prompted calls for the federal government to establish a national flood insurance program. In conclusion, insurance pricing is affected more by long-term trends than individual events, a consideration that should guide future policies and strategies in the sector.

Canada Climate & Environment
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

