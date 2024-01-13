Why Extreme Weather Is One of the major Factors Behind Rising Insurance Premiums in Canada

In recent years, insurance premiums in Canada have been steadily climbing, a trend that experts attribute to a confluence of factors. This rapid increase, as reported by Rosa Saba of The Canadian Press on January 12, 2024, has raised considerable concern among consumers struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

Climate Change and Severe Weather Events

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has highlighted the financial impact of a changing climate on the industry. Specific instances, such as the wildfires in British Columbia and storms in Ontario and Quebec, have contributed significantly to insured damages. In 2023 alone, severe weather events caused over $3.1 billion in insured damage. The record-breaking global temperatures of 2023 were also accountable for a higher volume of insurance claims.

The Impact of Inflation and Rising Costs

Other contributing factors to the escalating insurance premiums include inflation and the rising costs of building materials and labor. These elements have been exacerbated by a demand surge in response to the housing affordability crisis. Additionally, the cost of reinsurance is increasing, particularly in higher-risk areas such as Alberta and British Columbia. This situation has led insurers to adjust their reinsurance strategies and thresholds, potentially resulting in higher costs for consumers.

Stability and Future Concerns

Despite the mounting challenges, the underwriting profitability of Canadian insurers remains relatively stable. This stability is supported, in part, by higher interest rates that have improved investment outcomes. However, the rising cost of living in Canada is making it more difficult for consumers to absorb additional costs, including those of insurance. While fire insurance remains accessible, the availability of flood insurance is limited. This limitation has prompted calls for the federal government to establish a national flood insurance program. In conclusion, insurance pricing is affected more by long-term trends than individual events, a consideration that should guide future policies and strategies in the sector.