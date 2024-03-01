Whitehorse Liquidity Partners Shines in PEI 2023 Awards, Claims Top Spots in Americas, Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 1, 2024--Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, a leading investment manager, has recently been lauded at the prestigious Private Equity International (PEI) 2023 Awards. The firm garnered third place in the Secondaries Firm of the Year in the Americas category and secured the title of Firm of the Year in Canada, showcasing its significant achievements and growth in the industry.

Recognition Reflects Strategic Growth

Yann Robard, Managing Partner of Whitehorse, expressed profound gratitude for the dual recognitions. The accolades serve as a testament to the firm's strategic focus on structured liquidity solutions and its efforts to expand its global footprint. Last year, Whitehorse not only broadened its talent pool but also made a significant leap towards global expansion by inaugurating a new office in London. These steps underscore the firm's commitment to becoming 'bigger, better, faster, and stronger'.

Commitment to Innovation and Expansion

Since its founding in 2015, Whitehorse Liquidity Partners has been at the forefront of providing innovative liquidity solutions within the alternative asset class. With a keen eye on generating liquidity for private equity portfolios through structured products, Whitehorse has successfully raised US$15.7 billion in commitments and deployed US$20.7 billion across more than 230 transactions. This record highlights the firm's effectiveness in identifying and capitalizing on untapped market opportunities.

A Milestone in Whitehorse's Journey

The recognition from PEI is not just an accolade but a milestone that marks Whitehorse's journey of measured growth and excellence. The firm's achievements are a clear indicator of its robust strategy, innovation, and the trust it has garnered among investors and industry peers alike. As Whitehorse Liquidity Partners continues to evolve and expand its services, the industry watches eagerly to see how it will further shape the landscape of structured liquidity solutions in the years to come.

The recognitions from the PEI Awards underscore Whitehorse Liquidity Partners' position as a leader in the alternative asset class. With a solid track record and a strategic approach to growth and innovation, Whitehorse stands out as a beacon of excellence in the investment management sector. As the firm looks to the future, its recent accolades serve as both a reflection of its past achievements and a promise of its potential to continue making waves in the industry.