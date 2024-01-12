en English
When Love Turns Lethal: Infamous Cases of Spouses Convicted for Murder

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
When love morphs into a chilling tale of deceit and brutality, society is left gasping, seeking answers to questions that often remain shrouded in the darkness of human psyche. Here, we delve into five notorious cases where spouses were convicted for murdering their partners, their stories sending shockwaves through time and space.

Kelly Cochran: A Web of Deceit and Murder

In the annals of crime, Kelly Cochran’s name sends a chill down the spine. Convicted in 2017 for the murder of her lover, Christopher Regan, and in 2018 sentenced to 65 years for the murder of her husband, Jason Cochran, her story is one of cold-blooded deceit and cruelty. The specter of her involvement in additional murders looms large over the narrative, adding to the palpable dread that surrounds the case.

Evelyn Dick: The Torso Murderess

Known as the ‘Torso Murderess’, Evelyn Dick was convicted in the 1940s for the murder of her husband, John Dick. His dismembered remains were found scattered around Hamilton, Ontario, sending shockwaves through the Canadian society. Evelyn’s trial, filled with scandal and intrigue, has since become a part of the nation’s dark folklore.

Scott Peterson: A Tale of Infamy

The case of Scott Peterson became infamous after his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, disappeared in 2002. Initially sentenced to death, Peterson’s sentence was later overturned due to jury selection errors. In 2021, he was re-sentenced to life imprisonment without parole, his name forever etched in the annals of notorious spousal murderers.

Mary Wilson: The Merry Widow of Windy Nook

Dubbed the ‘Merry Widow of Windy Nook’, Mary Wilson’s story is one of suspicion and intrigue. Suspected of murdering her husbands after inheriting their estates, Wilson’s crimes came to light when traces of insecticide were found in the exhumed bodies of her deceased husbands. Wilson’s tale is a stark reminder of the depths to which human greed can plunge.

George Joseph Smith: The Brides in the Bath Murderer

An English serial killer, George Joseph Smith, known as the perpetrator of the ‘Brides in the Bath Murders’, married and murdered multiple women for insurance fraud in the early 20th century. His conviction for the murders of Bessie Mundy, Alice Burnham, and Margaret Lofty marks his crimes as some of the most infamous in history.

Canada Crime United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

