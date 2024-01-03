en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

In a fresh chapter of its longstanding history, the Westman Chiropractic Centre has reopened its doors in a new location on Brandon Ave, marking a significant departure from its previous address on 10th St, which had been its home for 35 years.

Rebranding with Renewed Vision

The move, according to co-owner Aimee Hatcher, is more than a mere change of address. It is a rebranding endeavor that resonates with the centre’s vision and unwavering commitment to their clientele. The new location is seen as a symbol of rejuvenation and offers a welcoming ambience for the centre’s patrons.

(Read Also: Peninsula Group Survey: SMEs Battle Rising Costs and Labour Shortages in 2024)

Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Support

The year 2023 was fraught with challenges, including an unforeseen relocation. But the community and dedicated staff, Hatcher says, were pillars of support, helping the centre navigate these turbulent waters. Their unwavering backing has been instrumental in making the transition smoother.

(Read Also: The Saffa Shop: A Cultural Hub for South Africans in Canada)

Continuing a Legacy, Building the Future

The Westman Chiropractic Centre, with a rich history spanning 45 years, has deep roots that trace back to its founders, all of whom were colleagues in chiropractic college. Hatcher, whose father shared ties with the original founder Dr. Allan Martin, feels honored to carry on the chiropractic legacy. Now, the business stands on the brink of a new era, looking ahead to complete construction and renovations for the new space, ready to write its next chapter.

Read More 

0
Business Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Research Capital MD Howard Katz Stresses Importance of Exit Strategy for Investors

By Justice Nwafor

G1 Therapeutics Announces Equity Awards to New Employees as Part of Inducement Plan

By BNN Correspondents

The Gym Group Debuts Humorous New Year Campaign; Emphasizes Affordability and Convenience

By Muhammad Jawad

Shiseido Americas Set to Acquire Dr Dennis Gross Skincare, Aiming to Boost Growth Strategy

By Wojciech Zylm

EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List ...
@Business · 2 mins
EU Includes Diamond Mining Giant Alrosa in Sanctions List ...
heart comment 0
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion

By Hadeel Hashem

GoDaddy Boosts E-commerce Success in Egypt Amid Rapid Sector Expansion
K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard’s Appointment

By BNN Correspondents

K-Swiss Strategizes Premium Positioning with Andrew Richard's Appointment
Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments

By Rafia Tasleem

Hyatt Bolsters Leadership Team in India and Southwest Asia with Strategic Appointments
Latest Headlines
World News
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
10 seconds
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
17 seconds
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
46 seconds
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
2 mins
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
2 mins
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
2 mins
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
2 mins
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
18 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app