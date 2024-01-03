Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

In a fresh chapter of its longstanding history, the Westman Chiropractic Centre has reopened its doors in a new location on Brandon Ave, marking a significant departure from its previous address on 10th St, which had been its home for 35 years.

Rebranding with Renewed Vision

The move, according to co-owner Aimee Hatcher, is more than a mere change of address. It is a rebranding endeavor that resonates with the centre’s vision and unwavering commitment to their clientele. The new location is seen as a symbol of rejuvenation and offers a welcoming ambience for the centre’s patrons.

Overcoming Challenges, Embracing Support

The year 2023 was fraught with challenges, including an unforeseen relocation. But the community and dedicated staff, Hatcher says, were pillars of support, helping the centre navigate these turbulent waters. Their unwavering backing has been instrumental in making the transition smoother.

Continuing a Legacy, Building the Future

The Westman Chiropractic Centre, with a rich history spanning 45 years, has deep roots that trace back to its founders, all of whom were colleagues in chiropractic college. Hatcher, whose father shared ties with the original founder Dr. Allan Martin, feels honored to carry on the chiropractic legacy. Now, the business stands on the brink of a new era, looking ahead to complete construction and renovations for the new space, ready to write its next chapter.

