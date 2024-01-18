WestJet Passenger Faces Flight Nightmare, Gets Rejected for Compensation

On a June 2022 evening, Chad Rose, a passenger on a WestJet flight from London, Ontario, to Ottawa, found himself entangled in a web of significant delays and cancellations. The initial cancellation saw Rose being taxied to Toronto, where he faced another midnight cancellation due to crew constraints.

WestJet's Response and Compensation Regulations

WestJet's response to the inconvenience was a food voucher, leaving Rose without hotel accommodation and forcing him to spend a night at the airport. The next day, he was rebooked but arrived 18 hours late. Rose's claim for compensation was later rejected by WestJet, who cited mechanical issues exempt from the Air Passenger Protection Regulations.

These regulations stipulate that compensation is owed for delays within the airline's control, specifically excluding weather, security threats, and safety-related mechanical problems. For large airlines, passengers are entitled to varying compensation depending on the duration of the delay, with different amounts set for smaller airlines.

Claiming Compensation and Legal Recourse

To claim compensation, travellers can apply online and airlines have 30 days to respond. Rejected claims can be taken to the Canadian Transportation Agency or small claims court. For denied boarding, compensation ranges from $900 to $2400, depending on the delay. Rose eventually settled with WestJet after filing a lawsuit, subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

Lost or Damaged Baggage Claims

Additionally, passengers can make claims for lost or damaged baggage. The compensation for such claims can go up to $2350. Furthermore, passengers are entitled to refunds for cancellations or significant delays, providing some solace amidst the chaos of disrupted travel plans.