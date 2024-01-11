Westhaven Gold Corp. Sees Promising Prospects Following 2023 Exploration Programs

British Columbia-based mining company, Westhaven Gold Corp., has concluded its 2023 exploration programs on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, uncovering various areas with gold mineralization, particularly in the Shovelnose property. The Shovelnose property's drilling initiatives have delineated a gold mineralized corridor that spans between Line 6, Southeast FMN, and the MIK zones, yielding a notable intersection of 3.68 meters with a high gold grade of 17.61 grams per ton (g/t).

Discovery of New Gold Mineralized Areas

Westhaven's exploration programs have identified multiple new gold mineralized areas of interest, including the Shovelnose, FMN Southeast, MIK Zone, and Franz. The exploration efforts have resulted in significant gold mineralization, prompting plans for further exploration and evaluation of these mineralized areas. In particular, the drilling at Shovelnose has outlined a gold mineralized corridor and marked high-grade gold discoveries.

Veining and Faulting Correlate with High Gold Grades

The company has noted a pattern where substantial veining and proximity to faulting align with areas that produce high gold grades, referred to as 'bonanza grades.' This pattern is not limited to the recently explored areas. Past high-grade zones include findings at the South Zone, FMN Zone, and Franz Zone, with drill results yielding up to 73.51 g/t gold over 6.20 meters.

Implications of the Findings

The results from Westhaven's exploration programs underscore the potential for further high-grade gold discoveries within their properties. The significant mineralization identified in the Shovelnose, FMN Southeast, and MIK zones, coupled with the discovery of new vein zones and bonanza grade intervals at the Franz zone, hint at promising prospects for Westhaven's future explorations on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt.