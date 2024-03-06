Western Community College Expands Surrey Campus, Adds 500+ Housing Units by 2028

In a significant move towards enhancing educational infrastructure and student welfare, Western Community College, in partnership with Surrey's Health and Technology District, announced the expansion of its campus in downtown Surrey. Expected to be completed by 2028, the City Centre 5 building will accommodate over 500 student and faculty residential units, situated near Surrey Memorial Hospital and King George SkyTrain station.

Addressing Student Housing Needs

The initiative, as outlined by Gurpal Dhaliwal, president of Western Community College, marks a pioneering step for private institutions in Surrey to directly address the critical need for student housing. Dhaliwal emphasized the college's commitment to student success and well-being, highlighting the importance of safe and supportive living conditions in fostering academic excellence and confidence among students.

Boosting Surrey's Innovation and Health Care Sector

Kirk Fisher, CEO of the Lark Group, shed light on the project's broader implications for Surrey's burgeoning Health and Technology District. The expansion not only meets the increasing demand for health, office, and educational spaces but also accelerates Surrey's development into a hub for innovation, health care, and business. Fisher's vision includes a series of future constructions (City Centre 6-9) to further ignite local academic opportunities and industry collaborations.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects

The expanded campus will feature a network of researchers, entrepreneurs, and companies working alongside students in healthcare and technology fields. Additionally, the proximity to UBC's dedicated facilities for Midwifery and Master of Physical Therapy programs underscores the strategic location of City Centre 5. Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke highlighted the long-term benefits of training health professionals within the city, anticipating a positive impact on local healthcare services as the city's population approaches one million by 2042.

This groundbreaking project represents a significant milestone in Surrey's development, promising to enhance the city's educational landscape, support student needs, and fuel economic growth through innovation and collaboration. As Surrey continues to grow, the expansion of Western Community College's campus in the Health and Technology District sets a precedent for future developments in educational infrastructure and community services.