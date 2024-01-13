en English
Western Canada in the Grip of Extreme Cold: Disruption, Recovery, and a Looming ‘Bomb Cyclone’

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Western Canada in the Grip of Extreme Cold: Disruption, Recovery, and a Looming 'Bomb Cyclone'

Western Canada is currently caught in the icy grip of an extreme cold snap, exacerbated by the looming presence of a polar vortex looming over Calgary. The unrelenting cold is causing widespread disruption across cities, with Calgary bearing the brunt of flight cancellations, battery failures, and public transit issues due to the biting cold. In response to the crisis, emergency measures such as setting up heaters in the Royal Alex ER have been implemented to combat heat issues affecting patients.

Unprecedented Cold Snap Disrupts Daily Life

The cold snap, characterized by temperatures sinking as low as -50 degrees Celsius with wind chill in some Prairie regions, has thrown life out of gear. It has led to accidents on icy roads, delayed flights, and even triggered an air handling system issue at a hospital. The extreme cold has also set new low-temperature records in various communities, with Edmonton witnessing its coldest day in over 50 years. Rescue crews have been called in to save skiers lost in the dangerous conditions, and warnings have been issued for frostbite and extreme cold exposure.

Winter Storm Warnings and Incoming ‘Bomb Cyclone’

While Western Canada grapples with the extreme cold, winter storm warnings have been issued for regions like Waterloo, indicating an incoming storm. In addition, Montreal is gearing up for another winter storm expected to bring 15 cm of snow. More worryingly, North America is bracing for another powerful winter storm that could rapidly intensify into a ‘bomb cyclone,’ a phenomenon that has been widely reported by external sources.

The Eastward March of the Cold Front

As the cold front continues its eastward march, Manitobans are beginning to recover from a significant snowstorm that hit unexpectedly. However, the recovery might be short-lived as another wave of extreme cold is expected to hit the region. Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver is facing a double whammy of cold and potential flooding due to high tides and big waves. An Arctic outflow warning is in place for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, forecasting wind chills as low as -20 degrees Celsius. As the extreme weather conditions persist, Western Canada remains in the throes of a severe winter, the likes of which have not been seen in decades.

Canada Weather
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

