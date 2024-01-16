Western Canada Grapples with Intensified Drought Conditions and Its Impact

Western Canada is grappling with increasingly severe drought conditions, with the forecast for 2024 appearing bleak due to an extraordinarily dry winter. The droughts, intensified by climate change, have far-reaching implications, affecting agriculture, water supply, and various sectors of the economy. The paucity of winter precipitation has set off alarm bells among farmers and experts, as it significantly depletes water supplies and crucial soil moisture needed for crop growth. Reduced water availability poses formidable challenges for farmers, livestock operations, and could impact food prices, domestic food security, and export prospects.

Advertisment

Record-Breaking Heat, Severe Drought, and Its Impact

Record-breaking heat, severe drought, and devastating floods have taken a toll on food production in Canada, leading to food prices reaching a decade-high. Food inflation clocked in at 5.2% in December, a stark rise from around 1% at the beginning of the year. Adverse weather conditions, such as droughts, shifts in precipitation patterns, and wildfires, have led to reduced crop yields and smaller harvests. Extreme weather events have also resulted in insured losses of $515 million and $2.01 billion due to severe wildfires in British Columbia and drought conditions in the Prairies, respectively.

Surge in Food Prices

Advertisment

The drought has triggered smaller harvests and poor crop yields, ramping up food prices, with bakery product prices experiencing a 4.7% surge year over year owing to summer droughts that slashed wheat crop yields. The extreme hot and dry weather has also impacted canola production, causing prices to skyrocket. Policies like carbon taxes, aimed at combating climate change, may further drive up food prices. Animal production is also under threat as farmers run out of cattle feed due to transport bottlenecks and severe drought conditions.

Impact on Various Sectors

The dry winter is amplifying drought conditions across the western provinces, impacting the production of oil, gas, forest products, and grain. The dry winter is fuelling concerns of another record-breaking wildfire year, with 70% of the country either abnormally dry or in drought. Sectors such as agriculture in southern Alberta, western Saskatchewan, and north-central British Columbia, are bearing the brunt of it, resulting in reduced cattle herds and low levels of water supply for irrigation. The oil and gas industry is also feeling the heat, with regulators urging companies to cut back on water use due to drought. The forestry industry is witnessing reduced areas for harvest and weakened trees due to prolonged drought.