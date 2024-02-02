West Lothian Council Honours Late Social Activist Allister Mackie

West Lothian councillors have paused for a moment of silence, honouring the late Allister Mackie, a revered figure in the Labour movement and a dedicated socialist. Born in Canada but raised in Kilmarnock, Scotland, Mackie's life was punctuated by a robust commitment to social causes, a fervour that endeared him to many across party lines. His memory was honoured during the first full council meeting of the year, where councillors from various parties shared their heartfelt memories and profound respect for Mackie.

A Legacy of Integrity and Commitment

Remembered as a mentor, friend, community activist, trade unionist, and an unyielding opponent of poverty, Mackie's contributions to local politics were transformative. He was instrumental in the introduction of wheelie bins and the establishment of country parks in West Lothian, initiatives that significantly improved the quality of life for local residents. His commitment to social causes was unwavering, a quality that was mirrored in his professional life.

Standing Up for Workers' Rights

Mackie's unwavering stand against Robert Maxwell during the 1970s was a testament to his commitment to workers' rights. As the leader of a workers' cooperative, he established The Scottish Daily News from the remains of the Scottish edition of the Daily Express. This move underscored his commitment to preserving jobs and advocating for the rights of workers, a commitment that was a bedrock of his political ideology.

A Stalwart of the Community

Beyond his political achievements, Mackie was a respected member of the Bathgate Jolly Beggars club and a known authority on the works of Robert Burns. He generously contributed his personal library, including a book he authored, to the Bathgate Library in 2019, a gesture that underscores his commitment to community development and intellectual growth. His legacy as a figure of intellect, integrity, and unwavering commitment to social causes was highlighted by colleagues across the political spectrum, a testament to his enduring impact.