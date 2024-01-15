Wesdome Gold Mines Unveils 2023 Production Results and 2024 Outlook

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., a Canadian gold producer, has unveiled its fourth-quarter (Q4) and full-year 2023 production results, provided multi-year production and operating guidance, and announced a management update. A standout in the mining sector, Wesdome's President and CEO, Anthea Bath, took time to reflect on the hurdles of 2023, lauding the team's commitment that ensured they met their operating guidance. As the company strides into 2024, it boasts two high-grade operations in Ontario and Quebec, with expectations of record production levels, reduced costs, and an upsurge in free cash flow generation.

Advertisment

Anticipated Operations and Production

At the Kiena facility, Wesdome anticipates a production ramp-up from the Kiena Deep A Zone in the early part of Q2. Its Eagle River operations, on the other hand, will be geared towards optimizing the 300 Zone. Furthermore, the company has set initial guidance for 2025, earmarking a goal for gold production at 175,000 to 210,000 ounces. To further its growth and amplify asset value, Wesdome has approved an exploration and drilling budget of approximately $30 million.

Key Projects and Future Growth

Advertisment

A key project in Wesdome's portfolio, the Presqu'île deposit, is expected to commence contributing to production late in 2025, with strong potential to extend the mine life. The forward-looking statements from Wesdome include expectations for 2024 production and operating guidance. Gold production is estimated to fall between 160,000 and 180,000 ounces, with lower consolidated cash costs and all-in sustaining costs owing to enhanced production and sales volumes, particularly from Kiena.

Management Update and Financial Commitments

In addition to its operational updates, Wesdome announced changes within its management team and the upcoming departure of Lindsay Dunlop, who will leave the company at the end of March 2024. The company is set to discuss its full-year results in a conference call and webcast in March 2024. Planned capital investments amount to $120 million for 2024, while the 2025 guidance projects gold production to touch the grid of 175,000 to 210,000 ounces.