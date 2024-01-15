Wesdome Gold Mines Forecasts Record Production and Operational Optimizations in 2024

Anthea Bath, President and CEO of Wesdome Gold Mines, has shared an optimistic outlook for the company's future, after a challenging but successful 2023. Despite early setbacks, Wesdome managed to meet its operating guidance last year, thanks to the tireless dedication and resilience of its team members. As they step into 2024, there is a sense of impending growth and promise.

High-Grade Productions in Ontario and Quebec

Wesdome's operations are headquartered in two high-grade production locations in Ontario and Quebec. The company's strategic positioning and robust planning have paved the way for what is anticipated to be a record year of production, coupled with reduced costs and increased free cash flow. The fruits of their labor are expected to be most apparent in their Kiena mine located in Quebec and the Eagle River operation in Ontario.

Plans for the Kiena Mine in Quebec

At the Kiena mine, the company has laid out ambitious plans for the second quarter of 2024. The goal is to complete level development and ramp up production from the Kiena Deep A Zone. The development of this zone will play a key role in the overall growth that Wesdome is expecting to see in 2024.

Eagle River Operation in Ontario

Simultaneously, at the Eagle River operation, Wesdome is keen on optimizing the site and reducing costs. The company is also making headway with the development towards the 300 Zone. The company believes that the successful implementation of these strategies will not only bolster their performance in 2024 but also set the stage for further production growth and cost reduction in 2025.

Looking ahead, Wesdome's initial guidance for 2025 suggests a production range of 175,000 to 210,000 ounces. This ambitious projection affirms the company's confidence in its ability to leverage its resources and workforce for sustained growth and success.