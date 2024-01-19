Wesdome Gold Mines Acquires 10.6% Stake in Angus Gold, Boosting Exploration Potential

In a strategic move to expand its influence in the gold mining sector, Wesdome Gold Mines is acquiring a 10.6% interest in Angus Gold. The latter is the proprietor of the flagship Golden Sky project, which shares a boundary with Wesdome's Eagle River mine. This transaction is facilitated through a flow-through offering, pricing units at 80 cents, each consisting of one common share and half a warrant. The exercise price of the warrant is also set at 80 cents for 24 months.

Implications of Wesdome's Stake in Angus Gold

This acquisition could potentially escalate Wesdome's stake in Angus Gold to 15% upon full utilization of the warrants. By doing so, Wesdome places itself among the significant shareholders of Angus Gold, such as Delbrook Capital Advisors and New Gold, who hold 16.4% and 9.9% of the equity, respectively.

Golden Sky Project: A Goldmine in the Making

Angus Gold's Golden Sky project, located in Wawa, Ontario, is part of the same greenstone belt as Wesdome's mines. It houses the Dorset gold zone, which holds historical resource estimates amounting to 40,000 ounces of gold indicated and 180,000 ounces gold inferred.

Exploration Potential and Market Reaction

Wesdome's investment is a strong endorsement of the exploration potential at Golden Sky. It is set to bolster exploration activities throughout 2024 and well into 2025. Following the announcement of this strategic investment, Angus Gold's shares witnessed a 12.7% hike, and its market capitalization soared to $30.4 million, reflecting the market's positive reception of this development.