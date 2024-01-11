Wellington-Altus Appoints Stephanie Condra as Chief Experience Officer to Drive Growth

Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., a leading investment management firm, has taken a strategic step towards realizing its growth ambition. The firm has welcomed Stephanie Condra aboard as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Tasked with enhancing the advisor experience, Condra’s appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to not only recruit new advisors but also nurture its existing cadre, thereby fostering a conducive environment for growth.

Leadership Transition at Wellington-Altus

This executive move follows the departure of the firm’s former president, Jordy Chilcott, who has since joined Manulife Investment Management. In the wake of Chilcott’s exit, Dennis Stewner has assumed the role of president, in addition to retaining his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Condra’s Expertise and Vision

Condra brings to the table valuable experience from her previous role in integrating BMO’s private banking and full-service brokerage businesses in 2019. Outlining her vision for Wellington-Altus, she plans to support the firm’s advisors in their growth trajectories, potentially leveraging technology, automation, and client expansion strategies. These strategies may include targeting the next generation of family members, a demographic that is increasingly becoming crucial in the wealth management industry.

Wellington-Altus’ Growth Ambition

Currently managing over $25 billion in assets, Wellington-Altus aspires to double this figure in the coming years. The firm’s founder and CEO, Shaun Hauser, emphasized the importance of a dual approach, caring for existing advisors alongside recruiting new talent. This sentiment is echoed in Condra’s appointment and her commitment to meeting the firm’s advisors personally to better understand their needs and aspirations.

Boardroom Update

In addition to Condra’s appointment, Wellington-Altus has also welcomed industry veteran Andrew Marsh to its board of directors. Moreover, the company appears open to further industry moves, inviting information on such developments to be emailed to Katie Keir, signifying a proactive approach to industry dynamics and talent management.