en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wellington-Altus Appoints Stephanie Condra as Chief Experience Officer to Drive Growth

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Wellington-Altus Appoints Stephanie Condra as Chief Experience Officer to Drive Growth

Wellington-Altus Financial Inc., a leading investment management firm, has taken a strategic step towards realizing its growth ambition. The firm has welcomed Stephanie Condra aboard as its new Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Tasked with enhancing the advisor experience, Condra’s appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to not only recruit new advisors but also nurture its existing cadre, thereby fostering a conducive environment for growth.

Leadership Transition at Wellington-Altus

This executive move follows the departure of the firm’s former president, Jordy Chilcott, who has since joined Manulife Investment Management. In the wake of Chilcott’s exit, Dennis Stewner has assumed the role of president, in addition to retaining his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Condra’s Expertise and Vision

Condra brings to the table valuable experience from her previous role in integrating BMO’s private banking and full-service brokerage businesses in 2019. Outlining her vision for Wellington-Altus, she plans to support the firm’s advisors in their growth trajectories, potentially leveraging technology, automation, and client expansion strategies. These strategies may include targeting the next generation of family members, a demographic that is increasingly becoming crucial in the wealth management industry.

Wellington-Altus’ Growth Ambition

Currently managing over $25 billion in assets, Wellington-Altus aspires to double this figure in the coming years. The firm’s founder and CEO, Shaun Hauser, emphasized the importance of a dual approach, caring for existing advisors alongside recruiting new talent. This sentiment is echoed in Condra’s appointment and her commitment to meeting the firm’s advisors personally to better understand their needs and aspirations.

Boardroom Update

In addition to Condra’s appointment, Wellington-Altus has also welcomed industry veteran Andrew Marsh to its board of directors. Moreover, the company appears open to further industry moves, inviting information on such developments to be emailed to Katie Keir, signifying a proactive approach to industry dynamics and talent management.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
55 seconds ago
Bitcoin ETFs: A New Investment Frontier or a Gamble?
Renowned investment manager, Justin Urquhart Stewart, recently voiced significant caution regarding the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking bitcoin prices. The development, which marks a potential watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry, has been met with mixed reactions, as Urquhart Stewart likens the investment venture to glorified gambling. Bitcoin
Bitcoin ETFs: A New Investment Frontier or a Gamble?
Investor's Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential
7 mins ago
Investor's Guide: Top 3 Healthcare Stocks Under $100 with Long-Term Growth Potential
Wipro's Q3 Results: Emerging Demand Amid Profit Decline
7 mins ago
Wipro's Q3 Results: Emerging Demand Amid Profit Decline
eMudhra Initiates QIP Process to Raise INR 200 Crore
1 min ago
eMudhra Initiates QIP Process to Raise INR 200 Crore
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
4 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust through AI and Global Partnerships
Adansi Travels Unveils One-Stop Travel Hub: The Adansi Travel House
6 mins ago
Adansi Travels Unveils One-Stop Travel Hub: The Adansi Travel House
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
14 seconds
House Republicans Reconsider Federal Abortion Ban in Post-Roe Era
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Race: A 'Wacky Races' Parable
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Declares Wrist Injury Pain-Free Ahead of Australian Open
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
3 mins
Lahore High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
4 mins
INDIA Bloc: Opposition Parties Strategize for Lok Sabha Elections
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
4 mins
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
5 mins
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
5 mins
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
6 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app