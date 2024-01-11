Weekend Closure of Portage Bridge Mid-Lane For Construction Work

In a move set to affect weekend travel plans, a central lane on the northbound Portage Bridge will be temporarily shut down. This closure, necessary to facilitate construction work at Place du Portage, is expected to last throughout the upcoming weekend. However, the National Capital Commission, the administrative body in charge of the bridge, has assured that this closure will be limited to vehicular traffic and will not impact cyclists and pedestrians, who will maintain full access to the bridge.

Impact on Traffic

Given the significance of the Portage Bridge as a major vehicular artery, this partial closure is likely to cause some disruptions. Nevertheless, the commission is taking steps to mitigate the potential impact. Appropriate road signage will be installed to guide drivers and ensure smooth traffic flow around the affected area. Commuters are being advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

Construction Work at Place du Portage

The temporary closure is necessitated by the ongoing construction work at Place du Portage. Though the exact nature of the work has not been specified, it is clear that this is part of the continual efforts to improve and maintain the infrastructure within the region.

In conclusion, while the temporary closure of the mid-lane section of the northbound Portage Bridge may cause some disruptions, the measures in place aim to minimize the impact on the public. The National Capital Commission thanks the public for their understanding and cooperation during this time.