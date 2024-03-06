Wedge Networks' Cybersecurity Platform Accelerates Canadian Government Protection

Wedge Networks Inc., a pioneer in cybersecurity based in Alberta, announced its cutting-edge Wedge Absolute Real-time Threat Protection Platform is now directly accessible for procurement by Government of Canada departments and agencies. This significant development, effective March 6, 2024, allows for purchases up to $8M under the Innovative Solutions Canada Program, operated by the Departments of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, and Public Services and Procurement Canada. The listing on the Pathway to Commercialization innovations source list is a testament to the platform's innovative approach to cybersecurity, valid for a three-year period.

Revolutionizing Cybersecurity

The Wedge Platform is distinguished by its ability to detect and neutralize 'never before seen' malware in real-time, a capability that sets a new standard in the cybersecurity industry. This is made possible through an autonomous machine learning process known as 'nucleation,' which marks a significant advancement over traditional malware detection methods. Furthermore, the platform's unique orchestration of security virtual network functions on an Open Service Bus, integrating deep packet and content inspection engines, facilitates the ongoing inclusion of new algorithms to address evolving cyber threats.

Flexible Deployment and Independent Validation

One of the platform's key strengths is its adaptability, offering flexible configuration options to suit a wide range of security architectures. This versatility ensures that the platform can be seamlessly integrated into various environments, from traditional network security gateways to sophisticated cloud-based and Security Service Edge (SASE/SSE) architectures. In 2023, the platform's efficacy and innovation were independently validated by Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN), reinforcing its suitability for safeguarding the government's digital assets.

Commitment to Government Security

Wedge Networks' CEO, Hongwen Zhang, expressed the company's dedication to enhancing the cybersecurity defenses of Government of Canada departments and agencies. The establishment of a new office in Ottawa underscores Wedge Networks' commitment to providing unparalleled support to federal government organizations, ensuring they remain at the forefront of cyber threat protection. This strategic move not only strengthens the government's security posture but also highlights the role of innovative Canadian technologies in addressing global cybersecurity challenges.