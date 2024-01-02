Webull Corporation Brings Its Trading Platform to Canada

In a significant move that is set to redefine the Canadian brokerage landscape, Webull Corporation, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based global trading platform, has announced the expansion of its services into Canada. The new trading services will be offered through its licensed firm, Webull Securities (Canada) Ltd. The company, which obtained authorization in November 2023, commenced its brokerage services on January 2, 2024.

Webull: A Powerhouse in the Trading World

Webull’s platform is known for its vast range of features, including real-time quotes, in-depth market data, charting widgets, and indicators. It also offers paper trading and educational tools, making it a comprehensive solution for traders. The company has gained significant recognition and won several awards for its platform, including the ‘Best Brokerage App’ at the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards and the ‘Best Options Trading Platform’ at the Finder Stock Trading Platform Awards.

Disrupting the Canadian Brokerage System

Webull’s entry into the Canadian market holds the promise of disrupting the traditionally expensive Canadian brokerage system. By providing a low-cost trading solution, the company aims to democratize trading and make it accessible to a larger audience. Canadian residents will now be able to trade both Canadian- and US-listed equities through the Webull app, extending the platform’s capabilities to a broader market.

Global Footprint of Webull

Webull Group operates globally, with tens of millions of users from over 180 countries. The platform enables trading in global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares. Prior to the Canadian expansion, the platform was available in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, and Mexico. The Canadian launch marks another significant milestone in the company’s journey to become a global trading powerhouse.