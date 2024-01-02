en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Webull Corporation Brings Its Trading Platform to Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Webull Corporation Brings Its Trading Platform to Canada

In a significant move that is set to redefine the Canadian brokerage landscape, Webull Corporation, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based global trading platform, has announced the expansion of its services into Canada. The new trading services will be offered through its licensed firm, Webull Securities (Canada) Ltd. The company, which obtained authorization in November 2023, commenced its brokerage services on January 2, 2024.

Webull: A Powerhouse in the Trading World

Webull’s platform is known for its vast range of features, including real-time quotes, in-depth market data, charting widgets, and indicators. It also offers paper trading and educational tools, making it a comprehensive solution for traders. The company has gained significant recognition and won several awards for its platform, including the ‘Best Brokerage App’ at the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards and the ‘Best Options Trading Platform’ at the Finder Stock Trading Platform Awards.

Disrupting the Canadian Brokerage System

Webull’s entry into the Canadian market holds the promise of disrupting the traditionally expensive Canadian brokerage system. By providing a low-cost trading solution, the company aims to democratize trading and make it accessible to a larger audience. Canadian residents will now be able to trade both Canadian- and US-listed equities through the Webull app, extending the platform’s capabilities to a broader market.

Global Footprint of Webull

Webull Group operates globally, with tens of millions of users from over 180 countries. The platform enables trading in global stocks, ETFs, options, and fractional shares. Prior to the Canadian expansion, the platform was available in multiple countries, including the US, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, South Africa, Japan, and Mexico. The Canadian launch marks another significant milestone in the company’s journey to become a global trading powerhouse.

0
Business Canada Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nxu Inc's Stock Price Plummets Amid Financial Turmoil, Forges Ahead in EV Charging Sector

By Safak Costu

Stock Market Downturn: Profit-Booking Activities and Red Sea Disruptions Stir Investor Caution

By Hadeel Hashem

The Aerospace Industry's Reliance on Milled Materials: A Deep Dive

By Waqas Arain

Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster's Predictions

By Safak Costu

Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protect ...
@Business · 36 seconds
Transtector Unveils Advanced AC/DC Power Fuses for Overcurrent Protect ...
heart comment 0
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy
Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima’s CEO

By Hadeel Hashem

Navigating the Consumer Brand Landscape: Insights from Proxima's CEO
GVA and LPL Financial Celebrate a Year of Successful Strategic Partnership

By Quadri Adejumo

GVA and LPL Financial Celebrate a Year of Successful Strategic Partnership
Wipfli LLP Unveils Industry Surveys for Banking and Credit Unions: A Deep Dive into Challenges and Growth Strategies

By Shivani Chauhan

Wipfli LLP Unveils Industry Surveys for Banking and Credit Unions: A Deep Dive into Challenges and Growth Strategies
Latest Headlines
World News
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
19 seconds
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
23 seconds
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
30 seconds
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
31 seconds
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
32 seconds
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
33 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
34 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
36 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
47 seconds
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
34 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app