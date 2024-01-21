Webuild and FCC Clinch Major Ontario Line Construction Contract

Italian construction giant Webuild Group and Spanish infrastructure firm Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC) have triumphed in securing a significant contract for the construction of a part of the Ontario Line in Toronto. The contract is valued between 700 million and 1.3 billion euros, approximately $1.42 billion USD. The project highlights include the development of three kilometers of twin tunnels and two underground stations, forming a crucial part of the 15.6-kilometer Ontario Line, half of which will run beneath the city's bustling streets.

Ontario Line: A High-Speed Solution for Rapid Urban Growth

The Ontario Line is more than just another subway line; it's a high-speed metropolitan solution to Toronto's rapidly growing population. The city, which currently houses six million residents, is projected to balloon to over eight million by 2030, necessitating efficient public transportation to manage the influx. This new transit line aims to traverse the city in record time, catering to the needs of the city's expanding populace.

The Project: Twin Tunnels and Underground Stations

The newly won contract encompasses more than just tunneling; it includes the design, construction, supply, and commissioning of two underground stations, and the interface with the Toronto Transit Commission's Line 2. These tunnels and stations will serve as the city's new arterial veins, facilitating the swift and efficient movement of its citizens.

Webuild's Global Expansion

This Canadian venture is not an isolated expansion for Webuild. The company, which is already involved in other segments of the Ontario Line project, has been extending its international reach with a recent $4.7 billion contract in Saudi Arabia by Neom for the construction of three dams. This strategic growth in low-risk regions like North America showcases Webuild's ambition and its knack for securing large-scale infrastructure projects on a global scale.