WeatherLok Metal Roofing Announces Expansion in the US and Canada

WeatherLok Metal Roofing, previously vouched as Montana Steel, is broadening its horizons by extending its sales and delivery services across the United States and Canada. The company, renowned for its high-quality stone-coated steel roof system, is built on a 26-gauge Galvalume substrate. The roofing system includes concealed fasteners, making it a perfect fit for both new installations and retrofitting on residential and commercial buildings.

Efficiency and Durability: The Core of WeatherLok’s Design

Designed with a focus on efficiency and durability, WeatherLok's roofing panels boast larger panel sizes and predrilled holes. These features facilitate a more streamlined installation process, reducing the time and labor involved. The panels have secured notable certifications such as the UL 790 Class A Fire Rating, UL 2218 Class 4 Hail Impact, and ASTM D3161 Class F Wind Tests. These certifications are a testament to the panels' ability to withstand winds up to 110 mph, thus offering robust protection against harsh weather conditions.

Weatherwood and Charcoal: Aesthetic Appeal Meets Functionality

The available color options, namely Weatherwood and Charcoal, are carefully chosen to mimic the classic look of hand-split shakes, adding an aesthetic appeal to the functional benefits of these panels. In addition to the roofing panels, WeatherLok also provides a wide range of roofing accessories to ensure a comprehensive solution for roofing needs.

Peter Northcott: Leading the Charge Towards Expansion

Peter Northcott, the founder and president of WeatherLok Metal Roofing, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's rebranding and expansion. By extending their footprint, WeatherLok looks to establish new partnerships within the roofing industry. The company welcomes interested parties to inquire about distributor opportunities and wholesale pricing through WeatherLok's newly launched website, a testament to their commitment towards customer-centric services.