Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada

In a significant stride for the Canadian financial technology sector, Wealthica, the country’s foremost wealth tracker, has unveiled its innovative wealth and bank API. This development stands to revolutionize fintech, allowing seamless integration for a plethora of financial services including fintechs, financial institutions, consumer applications, and portfolio management systems.

Transforming the Canadian Fintech Landscape

Wealthica’s API connects with over 150 Canadian financial institutions and brokerages, providing comprehensive connectivity, daily updated data integration, secure and compliant design, and customizable solutions. It caters to popular use cases such as budgeting and wealth tracking tools, streamlining account transfers, crypto investment aggregation, and cost basis calculation.

Spurring Innovation and Improving Processes

Jeff Matte, the Managing Director at Wealthica Business Solutions, anticipates that this move will ignite innovation, enhance processes, and engender financial solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of the Canadian market. Wealthica’s Financial API documentation and developer resources are now accessible to firms interested in harnessing the potential of this new offering.

Empowering Canadians with Financial Management

With a robust user base of over 50,000 Canadians and managing $33 billion in aggregated assets, Wealthica’s primary objective is to demystify financial management for its users. By offering a holistic view of their investment portfolios, it empowers Canadians to make informed financial decisions. Firms interested in utilizing the API can reach out to Wealthica’s sales team for trial API Keys and to explore potential partnership opportunities.