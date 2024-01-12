en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Wealthica Unveils Game-Changing Wealth and Bank API in Canada

In a significant stride for the Canadian financial technology sector, Wealthica, the country’s foremost wealth tracker, has unveiled its innovative wealth and bank API. This development stands to revolutionize fintech, allowing seamless integration for a plethora of financial services including fintechs, financial institutions, consumer applications, and portfolio management systems.

Transforming the Canadian Fintech Landscape

Wealthica’s API connects with over 150 Canadian financial institutions and brokerages, providing comprehensive connectivity, daily updated data integration, secure and compliant design, and customizable solutions. It caters to popular use cases such as budgeting and wealth tracking tools, streamlining account transfers, crypto investment aggregation, and cost basis calculation.

Spurring Innovation and Improving Processes

Jeff Matte, the Managing Director at Wealthica Business Solutions, anticipates that this move will ignite innovation, enhance processes, and engender financial solutions that are tailored to the unique needs of the Canadian market. Wealthica’s Financial API documentation and developer resources are now accessible to firms interested in harnessing the potential of this new offering.

Empowering Canadians with Financial Management

With a robust user base of over 50,000 Canadians and managing $33 billion in aggregated assets, Wealthica’s primary objective is to demystify financial management for its users. By offering a holistic view of their investment portfolios, it empowers Canadians to make informed financial decisions. Firms interested in utilizing the API can reach out to Wealthica’s sales team for trial API Keys and to explore potential partnership opportunities.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
42 seconds ago
Sugar Whipped Bakery Closes Retail Shop, To Continue as Home-Based Business
After eight solid years of operation, Sugar Whipped, the beloved bakery in Lititz, Lancaster County, has announced the closure of its doors at the 77 East Main Street location. In a heartfelt social media post, the owner revealed that the decision was precipitated by the escalating costs of maintaining a retail space, the biting impact
Sugar Whipped Bakery Closes Retail Shop, To Continue as Home-Based Business
UPS Inc. Joins Return-to-Office Mandate: An Examination of the Future of Work
3 mins ago
UPS Inc. Joins Return-to-Office Mandate: An Examination of the Future of Work
Palmer Johnson Enterprises Acquires Continental Engines: A Strategic Move Towards Nationwide Expansion
4 mins ago
Palmer Johnson Enterprises Acquires Continental Engines: A Strategic Move Towards Nationwide Expansion
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Prioritizes Customer Loyalty
1 min ago
American Airlines Revamps AAdvantage Program, Prioritizes Customer Loyalty
Citigroup Targets 20,000 Job Cuts in Major Cost-Saving Measure
2 mins ago
Citigroup Targets 20,000 Job Cuts in Major Cost-Saving Measure
Five Strategies for MSMEs to Strengthen Business Resolve in the New Year
3 mins ago
Five Strategies for MSMEs to Strengthen Business Resolve in the New Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
41 seconds
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
1 min
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
2 mins
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
2 mins
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
2 mins
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
4 mins
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
4 mins
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app