Wave of Tragic Incidents Hits Dominica: Police Investigations Underway

Recent days have seen a wave of unfortunate incidents across Dominica, prompting rigorous investigations by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF). The cases in question include a fatal chopping, a disastrous canyoning accident, a critical hit-and-run, and suspicious deaths.

Wave of Unfortunate Incidents

An unidentified male tragically lost his life in a fatal chopping incident in Calibishie on December 28. The serene atmosphere of the locality was shattered, sparking community concern and calls for action. The authorities are working tirelessly to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident, the first homicide in Calibishie.

Simultaneously, another incident unfolded at Trafalgar Falls. Karlyn Langridge, a 28-year-old Canadian woman, lost her life in a rappelling accident near the waterfall. Despite immediate CPR efforts by local tour guides and first responders, the young woman remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. The CDPF extended condolences to the bereaved family and is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Hit-and-Run Incident and Mysterious Deaths

In a separate incident on December 27, Owan Joseph from Citronier found himself at the receiving end of a chilling hit-and-run incident near the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver fled the scene, leaving Joseph critically injured. Joseph’s family has made a heartfelt appeal for the individual responsible to come forward.

Adding to the string of tragic incidents, the CDPF is investigating the death of 69-year-old German tourist Uwe Mullar. Mullar died while diving in Calibishie, possibly becoming the fifth drowning victim in Dominica for 2022. The authorities are diligently seeking to establish the facts surrounding his untimely demise.

Previous Tragedies Resurface

Apart from the incidents of recent days, a blast from the past has resurfaced. The death of Jason Rabess, a 31-year-old man from Fond Cani, who died in a traffic accident on June 19, 2023, is back in the spotlight. The ongoing investigations into the recent incidents have inadvertently brought Rabess’s case back into focus, intensifying the community’s call for an end to the violence and a return to peace.

As the investigations continue, the people of Dominica hope for swift justice and a return to tranquility. The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, in the meantime, remains committed to solving these cases and ensuring the safety and security of the island nation’s residents.