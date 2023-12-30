en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Wave of Tragic Incidents Hits Dominica: Police Investigations Underway

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:28 am EST
Wave of Tragic Incidents Hits Dominica: Police Investigations Underway

Recent days have seen a wave of unfortunate incidents across Dominica, prompting rigorous investigations by the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF). The cases in question include a fatal chopping, a disastrous canyoning accident, a critical hit-and-run, and suspicious deaths.

Wave of Unfortunate Incidents

An unidentified male tragically lost his life in a fatal chopping incident in Calibishie on December 28. The serene atmosphere of the locality was shattered, sparking community concern and calls for action. The authorities are working tirelessly to unravel the circumstances surrounding this incident, the first homicide in Calibishie.

Simultaneously, another incident unfolded at Trafalgar Falls. Karlyn Langridge, a 28-year-old Canadian woman, lost her life in a rappelling accident near the waterfall. Despite immediate CPR efforts by local tour guides and first responders, the young woman remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital. The CDPF extended condolences to the bereaved family and is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Hit-and-Run Incident and Mysterious Deaths

In a separate incident on December 27, Owan Joseph from Citronier found himself at the receiving end of a chilling hit-and-run incident near the Fond Cole Health Center. The driver fled the scene, leaving Joseph critically injured. Joseph’s family has made a heartfelt appeal for the individual responsible to come forward.

Adding to the string of tragic incidents, the CDPF is investigating the death of 69-year-old German tourist Uwe Mullar. Mullar died while diving in Calibishie, possibly becoming the fifth drowning victim in Dominica for 2022. The authorities are diligently seeking to establish the facts surrounding his untimely demise.

Previous Tragedies Resurface

Apart from the incidents of recent days, a blast from the past has resurfaced. The death of Jason Rabess, a 31-year-old man from Fond Cani, who died in a traffic accident on June 19, 2023, is back in the spotlight. The ongoing investigations into the recent incidents have inadvertently brought Rabess’s case back into focus, intensifying the community’s call for an end to the violence and a return to peace.

As the investigations continue, the people of Dominica hope for swift justice and a return to tranquility. The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force, in the meantime, remains committed to solving these cases and ensuring the safety and security of the island nation’s residents.

0
Accidents Canada Crime
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fights for Life After Head-On Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Fire Erupts at Paint Factory in Penang: A Test of Crisis Management

By BNN Correspondents

Vehicle Accident in Slovakia Highlights Danger of Bald Tires on Icy Roads

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Four Family Members in Sheikhupura

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Di ...
@Accidents · 14 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Di ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Quad Bike Accident Claims Two Lives in Far North – Community Mourns Loss

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Quad Bike Accident Claims Two Lives in Far North - Community Mourns Loss
A Year of Shocking Crimes: Australia’s 2023 Crime Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

A Year of Shocking Crimes: Australia's 2023 Crime Landscape
Quadbike Crash in Peria Leaves Four Hospitalized, Two Missing – Mayor Describes the Incident as ‘Really Tragic

By Mazhar Abbas

Quadbike Crash in Peria Leaves Four Hospitalized, Two Missing – Mayor Describes the Incident as 'Really Tragic
Tragic Surge in Holiday Road Toll: 12 Lives Lost in Christmas-New Year Period

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Surge in Holiday Road Toll: 12 Lives Lost in Christmas-New Year Period
Latest Headlines
World News
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
2 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
3 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
3 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
3 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
3 mins
Alex de Minaur: Unfazed by United Cup Setback, Optimistic about Upcoming Season
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
5 mins
Kyle Kuzma's Late-Game Heroics Seal Victory for Wizards Over Nets
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
5 mins
Premier League Clubs Brace for Player Absence Amid Afcon, Asian Cup
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
6 mins
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
7 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app