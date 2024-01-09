en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services’ Funding Plummets

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services’ Funding Plummets

Healthcare for new immigrants and refugees in the Waterloo Region has hit a formidable obstacle. The Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, responsible for providing interpreter services to family doctors and specialists, has seen its funding substantially cut, affecting thousands of medical appointments. The individuals most impacted are those in dire need of medical interpretation services, as they navigate their health concerns in a foreign language.

Severe Budget Cuts Lead to Cancellations

Lucia Harrison, CEO of the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, cited a severe reduction in funding from Ontario Health as the reason behind the crisis. The Centre’s funding has been halved from $300,000 to $150,000. Consequently, all medical interpretation assignments in Waterloo-Wellington have been canceled. This has left an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 medical appointments without the essential service of interpretation.

Ripples of the Funding Crisis

The ramifications of this crisis extend beyond mere numbers. The absence of interpreters can lead to increased hospital readmissions, emergency department visits, complications, and unnecessary testing. Kurdish translator Fatah Fatah stressed the significance of unbiased communication in the patient’s language, cautioning against the inadvertent influence family members might have on the medical information.

Strain on Healthcare Providers

The Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener has not been spared from the funding gap. Wajma Attayi, the centre’s director of strategy, underscored the importance of equitable and dignified care, warning of the possibility of increased strain on emergency rooms. Ontario Health has confirmed that they will continue to fund these services as part of a contracted agreement, with a base funding of $150,000 from the Ministry of Health for 2022-23. However, the budget is not expected to reset until April 1, marking the start of the new fiscal year.

Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife has jumped into action, calling for urgent additional funding in a letter to the Minister of Health. Describing the situation as a crisis, she has stressed the imperative need for immediate resolution to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the community are not left in a precarious position.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 mins ago
The Weeknd Teases New Album Trilogy While Contemplating 'Closing the Weeknd Chapter'
Abel Tesfaye, popularly known as The Weeknd, has ignited speculation of a new album trilogy, mirroring the pattern of his early career when he released three mixtapes that marked his evocative debut in 2011. The Weeknd’s recent cryptic Instagram post, a black square featuring a glowing white question mark, has sent ripples of anticipation through
The Weeknd Teases New Album Trilogy While Contemplating 'Closing the Weeknd Chapter'
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
25 mins ago
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
Beacon Hill Park Stabbing: Suspect Found Not Criminally Responsible
26 mins ago
Beacon Hill Park Stabbing: Suspect Found Not Criminally Responsible
Kelowna Prepares for Winter's First Significant Snowfall
9 mins ago
Kelowna Prepares for Winter's First Significant Snowfall
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
20 mins ago
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
23 mins ago
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
22 seconds
Former Senate President Don Gaetz Raises Over $910,000 for Florida Senate Comeback
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
37 seconds
Proposal to Remove William Penn Statue from Welcome Park Withdrawn Amid Controversy
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
38 seconds
Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano Despite Strong Defensive Season
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
1 min
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
1 min
Rancho Christian Girls Basketball Overcomes Early Challenges to Triumph
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
2 mins
Cumberland Councillor Pledges to Remove Indigenous Ceremonies If Elected
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
2 mins
Leukemia Patient Knits Warmth for Fellow Cancer Patients
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
3 mins
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
3 mins
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
10 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app