Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services’ Funding Plummets

Healthcare for new immigrants and refugees in the Waterloo Region has hit a formidable obstacle. The Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, responsible for providing interpreter services to family doctors and specialists, has seen its funding substantially cut, affecting thousands of medical appointments. The individuals most impacted are those in dire need of medical interpretation services, as they navigate their health concerns in a foreign language.

Severe Budget Cuts Lead to Cancellations

Lucia Harrison, CEO of the Kitchener-Waterloo Multicultural Centre, cited a severe reduction in funding from Ontario Health as the reason behind the crisis. The Centre’s funding has been halved from $300,000 to $150,000. Consequently, all medical interpretation assignments in Waterloo-Wellington have been canceled. This has left an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 medical appointments without the essential service of interpretation.

Ripples of the Funding Crisis

The ramifications of this crisis extend beyond mere numbers. The absence of interpreters can lead to increased hospital readmissions, emergency department visits, complications, and unnecessary testing. Kurdish translator Fatah Fatah stressed the significance of unbiased communication in the patient’s language, cautioning against the inadvertent influence family members might have on the medical information.

Strain on Healthcare Providers

The Centre for Family Medicine in Kitchener has not been spared from the funding gap. Wajma Attayi, the centre’s director of strategy, underscored the importance of equitable and dignified care, warning of the possibility of increased strain on emergency rooms. Ontario Health has confirmed that they will continue to fund these services as part of a contracted agreement, with a base funding of $150,000 from the Ministry of Health for 2022-23. However, the budget is not expected to reset until April 1, marking the start of the new fiscal year.

Waterloo MPP Catherine Fife has jumped into action, calling for urgent additional funding in a letter to the Minister of Health. Describing the situation as a crisis, she has stressed the imperative need for immediate resolution to ensure that the most vulnerable members of the community are not left in a precarious position.