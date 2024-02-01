Waterloo Police Investigate Kitchener's First Homicide of 2024

In a chilling start to 2024, the Waterloo Regional Police have commenced an investigation into the murder of a 28-year-old man in Kitchener. This incident, which occurred on January 25, marks the city's first homicide of the year. The quiet morning on Gray Street was shattered around 9 a.m. when neighbours reported hearing gunshots. The victim, yet to be identified, was found dead outside a residence, sparking a citywide manhunt for two suspects connected to this homicide.

Call for Public Assistance

Amidst a mounting investigation, the police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the two culprits. The first suspect has been described as a Black male outfitted in a black jacket, a grey Nike hoodie, and grey track pants. The second suspect, also male, was spotted donning a black hooded jacket with a white logo on the chest, black pants, and light-coloured Nike gloves.

Suspects Caught on Camera

The police have released photographic evidence of the suspects, hoping that these images will lead to their swift identification and capture. One of the released images shows the suspects standing side-by-side, providing a clear view of their attire. Another image reveals one suspect on a fenced deck with the other on the opposite side of the gate, offering a glimpse into their movements and possible interactions.

A Day Marked by Violence

This murder case was one of two that the local police found themselves grappling with on the same day. The twin incidents have raised concerns about the city's safety and have put the spotlight on the need for swift justice and enhanced community vigilance.