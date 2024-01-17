Water Shortage and Housing Crisis: Iqaluit Struggles to Accommodate Growing Population

In the heart of the Canadian Arctic is Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut, currently grappling with a severe housing crisis and water shortage. The city's population, which stood at approximately 7,400 in 2021, is projected to reach a critical threshold of 10,000 in the near future. The escalation in population numbers presents a significant challenge to the city's limited resources. Iqaluit's current water reservoir is ill-equipped to support such an influx, making it a pressing concern for Mayor Solomon Awa.
The Housing Crisis
Overcrowding has become a rampant issue in Iqaluit, with many families waiting for homes. The lack of water, a crucial component for any construction, has become a significant roadblock in building additional housing units. Roughly 500 families are currently in line for housing, highlighting the urgency of the situation.
Government Intervention
Understanding the gravity of the issue, Nunavut's Premier, P. J. Akeeagok, has made housing construction a top priority for his administration. Recognizing the health problems that overcrowded living conditions can exacerbate, Akeeagok has taken a proactive approach to the crisis. He is requesting aid amounting to $250 million from the federal government to expedite the construction process and provide relief for the city's growing population.
High Cost of Living
On top of the housing and water crisis, the residents of Nunavut are also dealing with a rising cost of living. The costs for food and fuel are particularly high. The lack of access to alternative power sources has led households to rely heavily on diesel, further straining their finances. To alleviate some of this financial pressure, Premier Akeeagok has expressed interest in a potential carve-out from the federal carbon price on fuel. It's a strategy that has seen precedent with the federal government's temporary exemptions for home heating oil in Atlantic Canada.
In the face of these multifaceted issues, the federal government's response will be pivotal. Awa, Akeeagok, and the residents of Nunavut are looking for proportionate support to tackle their unique challenges, underscoring the sentiment that they deserve the same access to housing as the rest of Canada.