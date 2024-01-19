Water Main Break Causes Icy Hazard on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton Mountain witnessed significant disruptions due to a water main break early in the morning, before 7 a.m., in the area of Upper Wentworth Street and Stone Church Road. The breakage resulted in water spilling onto the streets, which quickly froze owing to the frigid weather, transforming roads into hazardous ice rinks. The situation was further exacerbated by falling snow, which concealed the slick ice underneath, posing a grave challenge to drivers trying to navigate the risky patches.

Advertisment

Swift Response to the Situation

The Hamilton police displayed quick reflexes, responding to the situation by cordoning off the northbound lane of Upper Wentworth Street at the intersection to prevent potential accidents. Despite the treacherous conditions, no collisions were reported. However, police did note several close calls as drivers grappled with the slippery conditions.

City crews were promptly dispatched to the site to salt the roads and commence repairs. The process of ensuring the roads' safety for commuting is ongoing. Still, it is expected that the affected area will remain off-limits for some time as efforts continue to restore normalcy.

Implications for Local Commuters

The water main break has necessitated a temporary closure of 19th Street at Laurel Street. Parents and guardians picking up their children in the afternoon are advised to use Oak Street as an alternate route to avoid the impacted area. The city authorities have been proactive in providing advance notice and working assiduously to rectify the situation.