Waste Connections Completes Acquisition of Secure Energy Services' Disposal Facilities

Waste Connections, Inc., a prominent player in solid waste services, has declared the completion of its acquisition of Secure Energy Services Inc.'s array of 30 energy waste treatment and disposal facilities. The transaction, valued at CAD$1.075 billion, has received clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau on January 30, 2024. The acquired facilities are scattered across major Canadian oil and gas basins and are projected to generate an annual revenue of CAD$300 million.

Details of the Acquisition

The acquisition includes 18 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities, six landfills, four saltwater disposal injection wells, and two disposal caverns. These assets have been procured as part of the divestitures necessitated by the Canadian Competition Tribunal following Secure's merger with Tervita Corporation in 2021.

A Strategic Move

Waste Connections' President and CEO, Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, envisages the acquisition as a significant contribution to the company's margin expansion in 2024. The company, which operates non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the U.S. and Canada, has recently ventured into non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment in both countries.

Commitment to ESG Efforts

Waste Connections is particularly committed to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts. It seeks to create long-term value through initiatives such as emission reduction, increased resource recovery, improved safety, and enhanced employee engagement.

In related news, the Canada Energy Regulator has approved Trans Mountain's request for a variance to use smaller diameter pipe on a section of the pipeline. This move is expected to expedite the long-delayed completion of the expansion project. However, environmental activists have expressed concerns about the quality of materials used and the lack of a detailed Quality Management Plan.

Furthermore, the Alberta Energy Regulator has advised the oil and gas industry to start planning for reduced water usage, hinting at potential restrictions in 2024 due to severe drought and water shortages in the region.