Waste Connections Acquires Secure Energy Services' Facilities for CAD$1.075 Billion

Waste Connections, Inc., a significant player in North America's waste services sector, has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Secure Energy Services Inc.'s energy waste treatment and disposal facilities in Western Canada. The transaction, worth CAD$1.075 billion, encompasses 30 sites, including 18 treatment and disposal facilities, six landfills, four saltwater disposal wells, and two disposal caverns.

Divestitures Following Secure-Tervita Merger

This acquisition comes in the wake of the Canadian Competition Tribunal's requirement for divestitures after Secure's merger with Tervita Corporation in 2021. The facilities, strategically located in key Canadian oil and gas basins, cater to a production-focused customer base and are projected to generate an annual revenue of CAD$300 million.

Anticipation of Margin Expansion in 2024

Ronald J. Mittelstaedt, the President and CEO of Waste Connections, anticipates this acquisition will drive significant margin expansion for the company in 2024. Waste Connections, known for its comprehensive range of waste management services, is committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, with a focus on creating long-term value through emission reduction, resource recovery, and enhanced safety and employee engagement.

Press Release Includes Forward-Looking Statements

The press release incorporates forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws, cautioning that actual results may deviate due to various risk factors.