Warren Spicer Embarks on a Solo Journey with Unessential Oils, Debut Album Drops May 31

In an unexpected twist that has stirred the music world, Warren Spicer, the celebrated frontman of the acclaimed band Plants and Animals, has unveiled his latest venture - a solo project named Unessential Oils. The debut album, set to enchant audiences on May 31, marks a significant pivot in Spicer's illustrious career and is being released under the banner of Secret City Records. This endeavor sees Spicer exploring new musical territories, weaving together elements of jazz, folk, and tropicália into a rich tapestry of sound.

Advertisment

A New Musical Chapter

Co-produced with Christophe Lamarche-Ledoux, the album stands as a testament to Spicer's evolving artistry and his desire to push beyond the boundaries of traditional songwriting. Instead, the project places a strong emphasis on performance, aiming to capture the essence of spontaneity and the raw energy of musicianship. This approach is vividly showcased in the album's lead single, 'Chameleon,' a track that encapsulates the project's ethos with its loose, feel-focused composition. Spicer's ambition with Unessential Oils was to craft a record that radiated joy and warmth, a goal that appears to have been masterfully achieved, judging by the pre-release reception.

Influences and Homages

Advertisment

The album is not just a musical experiment but also a personal journey for Spicer. Among the tracklist is 'Nic at the Museum,' a touching tribute to Nicolas Basque, Spicer's bandmate from Plants and Animals. The song reflects on Basque's fondness for visiting museums while on tour, highlighting the personal connections and memories that have shaped the album. The blend of jazz, folk, and tropicália influences throughout the album creates a sonic landscape that is both familiar and fresh, inviting listeners to explore the depths of Spicer's musical influences and the authenticity of the contributing musicians' instincts and talents.

Embracing the Essence of Music

The album, 'Distrust the Magician', epitomizes Spicer's commitment to foregrounding the natural talents and characteristics of the artists involved in the project. This focus on performance over polished songwriting allows for a more genuine and engaging listening experience, offering audiences a glimpse into the creative process itself. Spicer and Lamarche-Ledoux's co-production efforts have culminated in a record that is not just a collection of songs, but a celebration of musical exploration and expression.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for what is poised to be a defining moment in Warren Spicer's career. Unessential Oils promises to deliver an album that not only challenges the conventions of genre but also reaffirms Spicer's place as a visionary artist in the contemporary music scene. With its eclectic mix of influences and a strong emphasis on the joy of performance, Spicer's solo project is set to captivate and inspire listeners, marking a bold new chapter in his musical journey.