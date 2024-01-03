Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival’s Iconic Rideau Canal Skateway

The Winterlude festival, a sparkling jewel in Canada’s National Capital Region’s winter calendar, is grappling with challenges posed by unseasonably warm weather. The festival’s iconic highlight, the Rideau Canal Skateway, risks remaining closed for the second consecutive year, as forecasts for the requisite sub-zero temperatures needed to form thick ice remain grim.

Adapting to Climate Change

The National Capital Commission (NCC), the governing body of Winterlude, has found itself in a tight spot. To ensure the safety of festival-goers, the NCC requires at least 30 centimeters of ice, typically achieved after 14 days of temperatures oscillating between -10 C and -20 C. However, these harsh climatic conditions are not predicted in the near future.

In a bid to adapt to the impacts of climate change, the NCC has partnered with Carleton University and is employing innovative tactics like snow clearing and surface flooding to expedite ice formation on the canal. Furthermore, festival organizers are ‘weatherproofing’ Winterlude by adding more indoor activities and by extending the duration of the ice carving competition.

Ice Carving Competition Spans Three Weekends

Renowned carver Kevin Ashe, a fixture at the festival, explains that slightly warmer weather can be ideal for carving. However, he too acknowledges the significance of the Rideau Canal Skateway to Winterlude.

In a strategic move, the ice carving competition, a major crowd-puller, has been spread across three weekends instead of one. This ensures that regardless of the weather conditions, there will always be something fascinating for visitors to witness.

Alternative Attractions Abound

While the Rideau Canal’s status hangs in the balance, Winterlude patrons need not despair. Additional attractions, such as the Snowflake Kingdom in Gatineau and alternate skating options at city hall and Lansdowne Park, will be fully operational, promising a fun-filled experience for all.

Despite the hurdles, the spirit of Winterlude remains unbroken, demonstrating the resilience of this beloved Canadian tradition in the face of climate change.