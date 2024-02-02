Warm Weather Challenges Sum Theatre's Outdoor Ice Performances

Unseasonably warm weather is placing strain on Sum Theatre's outdoor ice performances of "Elder Brother and the Bison." As the theatre group approaches the end of their run, they are grappling with the impact of climate change and its effect on their chosen stage - outdoor ice rinks. Stage Manager Sam Fairweather reveals the technical challenges the weather has presented, with ice rinks turning into slush, compelling actors to adapt in unique ways.

Adapting to the Unpredictable

Performers have taken to wearing snow boots, rubber boots, and even soccer cleats to maintain their footing on the increasingly unstable ice. The weather has forced the theatre group to cancel their on-ice show at the East Hill Community Club Rink in Prince Albert due to the ice's poor condition. In Regina, the ice was unexpectedly soft, causing performers to fall through during their performances.

Planning for the Unexpected

These weather-related challenges have underscored the need for additional planning. The theatre company is committed to ensuring that performances can proceed and that audiences are comfortable, regardless of the weather conditions. That commitment means adapting to conditions on a day-by-day basis, an undertaking that Fairweather notes has become increasingly important with the unpredictable weather.

The Show Must Go On

Despite the challenges, Sum Theatre is sticking to their schedule. Upcoming shows are planned in Regina and Saskatoon, with the theatre group fervently hoping that the rinks will be suitable for the performances. The company's resolve is a testament to the enduring spirit of theatre - the show must go on, come rain, shine, or in this case, unseasonably warm weather.