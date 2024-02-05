Wanted Man Arrested in Manitoba: Loaded Shotgun, Cocaine, and Cash Found

Under the shroud of a cold February night, a suspicious black truck caught the attention of a passerby near Reedy Creek, prompting them to alert the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ste Rose du Lac. When officers arrived at the scene, the truck had vanished, only to be found later that night in a ditch near Ebb and Flow First Nation. The driver, identified as 30-year-old Richard Ross, had fled the vehicle on foot, embarking on a short-lived attempt to evade law enforcement.

A Wanted Man

Ross, who had two outstanding warrants to his name, was not just a fleeing suspect. Upon his arrest, law enforcement discovered a loaded shotgun, quantities of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a significant amount of cash in his possession. This cache of illicit items took Ross from a mere suspect to a man facing multiple charges.

Charges Laid

The charges against Ross are substantial, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon. Each of these charges paints a picture of a man deeply entangled with the underbelly of criminal activity.

A Stolen Vehicle

Adding to the weight of Ross's situation, the vehicle he had been driving was confirmed to be stolen. This information further complicates his case, adding another layer to the intricate web of crime Ross appears to have woven.

The arrest of Richard Ross serves as a stark reminder of the vigilance and dedication of law enforcement, who remain committed to ensuring community safety in the face of such clandestine criminal activities.