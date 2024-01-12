Walied Soliman Appointed as Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright in 2024

In a recent announcement, Walied Soliman has been appointed as the Global Chair for Norton Rose Fulbright for the year 2024. Well regarded in the international legal sphere, Soliman, currently co-chairing the firm’s special situations team, is set to take on the mantle from Sydney-based partner Scott Atkins.

Soliman’s Journey in Norton Rose Fulbright

Soliman’s journey with Norton Rose Fulbright has been illustrious. He was elected as the Canada chair in 2017 and also held the revered position of global chair in 2019. Now, he has been entrusted with the role once again. Soliman’s appointment as the global chair reinforces his standing as a key figure within the law firm, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise over the years.

Role As The Global Chair

As Global Chair, Soliman will act as an ambassador for the firm, both internally and externally. The global chair role, which rotates annually to provide a global perspective and leadership, is a significant position within the firm. It will be Soliman’s responsibility to represent Norton Rose Fulbright’s global vision and direct the firm’s strategic initiatives and global policies.

Leadership Transition in Norton Rose Fulbright

The appointment of Soliman comes at a time when the firm has recently witnessed a shift in its leadership. The firm’s global chief executive officer, Gerry Pecht, retired in September, ahead of his term completion. Following his departure, the firm’s U.S. operations managing partners Jeff Cody and Peter Scott, who also oversees the Europe, Middle East, and Asia region, have been co-leading the global executive committee on an interim basis.

With a significant global presence, Norton Rose Fulbright boasts of over 3,000 lawyers across 54 offices worldwide. It will be interesting to see the new strategic directions and initiatives that the firm will undertake under the leadership of Walied Soliman.