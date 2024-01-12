en English
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario’s Indigenous Communities

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
In the remote Cree community of Peawanuck, Ontario, Gloria Stoney, found herself battling not only serious cardiac symptoms but also the stark realities of accessing specialized healthcare. Isolated and anxious, she waited five days for a medical evacuation to Toronto and then onwards to Kingston for testing. This distressing narrative is not uncommon for residents of James Bay and Hudson Bay communities, where geographical remoteness compounds healthcare challenges.

Strengthening Cardiac Care in Indigenous Communities

Recognizing these disparities, the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) and the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, University Health Network (UHN), have fortified their partnership. They signed a five-year memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing cardiac care in the region, an initiative that integrates the best of Indigenous and western strategies.

Enhancing Accessibility and Building Local Capacity

The cornerstone of this partnership is direct care, remote management, and local capacity-building. It leverages the power of digital tools, such as the Medly Program, a remote patient monitoring system, to bring diagnostics and treatment closer to patients. The initiative also includes a screening program for early detection of heart failure, community-based research, and mentorship programs for local healthcare providers.

Paving the Way for Health Equity

By integrating Indigenous and western strategies in healthcare, the initiative strives to make care more accessible and culturally appropriate. It also establishes a new paradigm of health equity for Indigenous communities, where regular visits by UHN staff and the use of digital tools for remote patient monitoring are not the exception but the norm. This collaboration, between WAHA and UHN, is a significant stride towards health equity for Indigenous communities in the region.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

