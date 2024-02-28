Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation Spearheads $25M Studio 6 Hotel Development in Dryden

In an exciting move for economic development and Indigenous business growth, the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation has announced the start of construction on a new $25-million hotel and commercial mixed-use development in Dryden, Ontario. Scheduled to begin in June, this project marks a significant step forward in addressing the local demand for accommodations and supporting regional infrastructure projects.

Strategic Development Meets Community Needs

Located on a nine-acre site along Highway 11/17, close to Dryden's main shopping and accommodation hub, the new Studio 6 Extended Stay Suites franchise will not only serve as a testament to the economic vitality of the region but also highlight the growing influence of Indigenous business in the area. This development, transitioning from a former residential dwelling and RV park to a highway-commercial zone, is expected to feature 70 suites, extensive green spaces, and convention space. Chief Clayton Wetelainen of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation emphasizes the project's alignment with upcoming regional developments, including mining and transmission line infrastructure projects, highlighting the anticipated demand for long-term accommodations.

Collaboration and Funding: A Community Effort

The initiative has garnered support from both the local community and government, with the project being primarily funded through private financing from the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, supplemented by government loans and grants. Roger Nesbitt, Dryden's chief administrative officer, lauds the development as a boon for local tourism and business, providing essential lodging for the community's transient workforce. This collaborative effort between the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the City of Dryden signifies a strong partnership aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainability.

A Bright Future for Dryden and Indigenous Business

As the project moves forward, with construction slated to complete within a year, the implications for Dryden and the broader region are significant. Not only does this development address the immediate need for more hotel accommodations, but it also sets the stage for future economic opportunities, particularly in the realms of tourism and Indigenous business. The strategic investment by the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation serves as a model for community-driven development, showcasing the potential for Indigenous communities to lead impactful projects that benefit both their members and surrounding areas.

The Studio 6 Extended Stay Suites in Dryden is more than just a hotel; it's a milestone in the journey towards greater economic collaboration and resilience. As the community eagerly anticipates the completion of this project, it stands as a beacon of what can be achieved through partnership, foresight, and a commitment to meeting the needs of the present while preparing for the future.