Vrbo's Super Bowl Ad Sparks Outrage: Misuse of Traditional Newfoundland Folk Song

Super Bowl LVIII Ad Stirs Controversy: Vacation Rental Giant Vrbo in Hot Water Over Traditional Folk Song

Advertisment

A Twist on a Beloved Tune

As football fans worldwide tuned in for Super Bowl LVIII on February 12, 2024, little did they know an advertisement would spark a controversy reaching far beyond the gridiron. Vacation rental company Vrbo's latest commercial, watched by millions, featured the classic Newfoundland folk song 'I'se the B'y.' However, the use of this beloved tune in a derogatory context has left locals fuming.

Disappointment and Disrespect

Advertisment

The ad in question portrays a group of disgruntled travelers arriving at a farmhouse-like vacation rental, which is overrun by livestock. The traditional Newfoundland song 'I'se the B'y' plays in the background, seemingly mocking the visitors' dismay. This depiction has struck a nerve with Newfoundlanders, who argue that the portrayal is disrespectful and insensitive.

Backlash and Boycott Calls

The response from the Newfoundland community has been swift and strong. Many residents took to social media to express their anger and disappointment over the misuse of their traditional song. Some have even vowed to boycott Vrbo's services, urging others to do the same.

Advertisment

Among those voicing their concerns is local resident and folk music enthusiast, John Doe. "It's disheartening to see a company like Vrbo use our culture as a punchline," Doe said. "The song 'I'se the B'y' is a cherished part of our heritage, and it deserves to be treated with respect."

Fellow Newfoundlander and business owner Jane Smith echoes this sentiment, stating that the advertisement was "a slap in the face" to the local community. "Our culture and traditions are not a joke," Smith said. "Companies need to understand the impact their marketing decisions can have on entire communities."

In the wake of the controversy, Vrbo has yet to issue a formal statement addressing the backlash. However, as the company faces mounting pressure from the Newfoundland community and beyond, it remains to be seen how they will respond.

Ultimately, the Vrbo advertisement serves as a reminder that cultural sensitivity is paramount in today's globalized world. Companies must tread carefully when incorporating elements of a community's heritage into their marketing campaigns, lest they risk inciting anger and damaging their reputation.