VPOF Candidates Fall Short: Lack of Concrete Plans for Augustana Campus Revealed

During the recent vice-president (operations and finance) race forum at Augustana Campus, candidates Joachim Bony and Levi Flaman engaged with students but fell short of offering concrete solutions for pressing concerns. Despite their intentions, their unfamiliarity with the campus and inadequate engagement left students seeking more substantial answers regarding accessibility, inefficiencies, and accountability.
Identifying the Gap
Both candidates, Bony and Flaman, acknowledged their limited interaction with the Augustana campus, which arguably contributed to their vague responses. Flaman's focus on generating more revenue for the Students' Union without detailing the benefits for Augustana students, and Bony's inability to offer specific solutions despite his willingness to listen, highlighted a significant gap between students' expectations and what the candidates could offer.
Unanswered Questions
One of the most pressing questions regarding the allocation of SU funding to Augustana remained largely unanswered, leaving students in the dark about how their concerns would be addressed. While Bony seemed more open to discussing this issue, neither candidate could provide a solid strategy for tackling the inefficiencies and accountability issues that plague the campus.
Room for Improvement
Despite the lackluster forum, there's room for improvement. Both candidates have the potential to refine their strategies and come back with more concrete plans that align with Augustana students' needs. The emphasis should be on turning good intentions into actionable solutions that can make a genuine difference in students' lives.