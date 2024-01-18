Vortex Energy Corp. Resumes Core Drilling at Robinsons River Salt Project

Vortex Energy Corp., a North American exploration company, has reignited its core drilling program at the Robinsons River Salt Project, located near Stephenville, Newfoundland & Labrador. In collaboration with Major Drilling Group International Inc. and RESPEC Consulting Inc., the company embarks on drilling its second core well within the project's West structure. The primary goal is to verify the depth of the salt structure and secure samples for extensive analysis of the geological and geochemical properties of the salt and non-salt rocks.

Progressive Steps Towards a Sustainable Future

The first core well, a significant milestone in the project, successfully intersected salt rock at an impressive depth of 581.5 meters. The current drilling operation is fuelled by the optimism of repeating this success, thereby reinforcing the potential the project holds. Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex Energy Corp., acknowledges the invaluable contributions of the partners involved in the project's operation and expresses his confidence in the upcoming discoveries.

Exploring New Horizons

Vortex Energy Corp. has its focus fixed on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties across North America, the Robinsons River Salt Project taking center stage. The project not only aims at exploration but is also being considered for hydrogen salt cavern storage. The company is committed to researching and evaluating technologies that can efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns - a significant stride towards sustainable energy storage solutions.

Expanding Portfolio

Apart from the Robinsons River Salt Project, Vortex Energy Corp. also holds the Fire Eye Project in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, expanding its portfolio and showcasing its commitment to sustainable exploration and development.