Volvo Car Canada Unveils Recharge Lounge, Emphasizes Sustainability and Functional Design

Volvo Car Canada has inaugurated the Volvo Recharge Lounge at the Interior Design Show, held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Richmond Hill, Ontario. The lounge, an epitome of the brand's commitment to sustainability and refined design, is adorned with Scandinavian furniture and materials primarily sourced from natural, recycled, and renewable materials. These materials, post-event, will be repurposed to aid the local design community, further accentuating Volvo's mission towards a sustainable future.

Test Drives and New Launches

Visitors at the event, which is scheduled for January 20-21, are offered test drives of Volvo's latest vehicles, including the Volvo XC90 T8, C40, and XC40 Recharge. Furthermore, the automaker is also introducing its two new fully electric models in 2024: the seven-seat flagship SUV, Volvo EX90, and the compact SUV, Volvo EX30. The new models feature Nordico upholstery crafted from recycled materials and other sustainable textiles, offering a range of interior 'rooms' with carefully chosen colors, upholstery, and material finishes.

Sustainability Goals

Volvo Car Canada's sales of electric and plug-in hybrid models constituted a significant 35% of their overall sales in 2023. The company is steadfastly marching towards its ambitious sustainability goals, aspiring to transition into a fully electric car company by 2030. Moreover, Volvo is aiming to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions and circularity by 2040, setting a benchmark in the automotive industry's pursuit of a sustainable future.