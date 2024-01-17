Violent Assault Leads to High-Tension Chase and Arrest in Creston

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the quiet town of Creston, a 50-year-old man, Clark Patrick Hills, known to the local community, was charged with assault causing bodily harm. The incident took place on January 10, leading to an intensive surveillance operation and a dramatic chase that culminated in Hills' capture. Despite his release on bail, a stringent 'No Go' condition imposed by a Provincial Court Judge prohibits him from entering Creston or being within a 50 km radius of the town.

Advertisment

Tracking Down the Suspect

The Creston RCMP were alerted to the violent assault, and the Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams, present in the Creston Valley for other matters, were deployed to assist in locating Hills. In a tense turn of events, Hills was spotted during a surveillance operation, prompting him to flee on foot into a residential neighborhood.

Subdued by Police K9

Advertisment

Given the suspect's evasion, the RCMP Police Dog Services were called upon to track Hills. In a testament to their training and skill, the police dogs successfully led the team to a local outbuilding where Hills had taken refuge. Despite displaying a lack of cooperation and refusing to comply with police commands, Hills was eventually subdued by a police K9. He sustained minor injuries during the encounter, necessitating a brief hospital visit before being placed in RCMP custody.

Release on Bail Raises Concerns

Despite the severity of the charges against him, Hills was released on bail by a Provincial Court Judge. His release, however, does not grant him unfettered freedom. He is expressly forbidden from entering Creston or coming within a 50 km radius of the town. This stringent condition has been imposed to mitigate any potential safety risks in the Creston Valley. S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, while expressing relief at Hills' capture, also voiced concern over his bail.