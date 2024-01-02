en English
Vintage Books: A Testament to the Enduring Power of Print

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Vintage Books: A Testament to the Enduring Power of Print

Since 1975, nestled in a Vancouver Heights strip mall, a quaint bookstore known as Vintage Books has held its ground despite the rise of Amazon, e-books, and chain bookstores. For nearly half a century, this literary gem has been a beacon of nostalgia and a hub of unique literary finds, serving its loyal customer base with a rich collection of books ranging from Nancy Drew novels to automotive manuals.

Becky Milner: The Heart of Vintage Books

At the core of this enduring enterprise is its owner, Becky Milner. With a passion for books that transcends the pursuit of profit, Milner is the beating heart of Vintage Books. Her dedication to curating an eclectic selection of items has not only drawn readers of all ages but has also become a testament to the resilience of independent bookstores in a digital age. Her philosophy is simple yet profound: a bookstore should be a place where customers find personal treasures, not just a business transaction.

Nurturing the Next Generation of Readers

Milner’s commitment extends beyond her store’s walls. Recognizing the importance of nurturing young readers, she offers discounts to local schools and runs the ‘Book Angel’ program. This initiative not only puts books in the hands of children but also provides food for the needy through local charities. Vintage Books is not just a store, but a community pillar, with Milner as its steadfast guardian.

The Art and Craft of Vintage Books

The store also serves as a haven for aficionados of antique books. Pepper Parker, a book repair specialist, regularly frequents Vintage Books, admiring the durability and craftsmanship of these timeless pieces. Some of these vintage books, crafted from vellum, have survived for over 400 years, bearing witness to history and standing as a testament to the art of bookmaking.

From the comforting presence of two resident cats to the shelves laden with stories and memories, Vintage Books stands as a nostalgic memory for older generations and an enchanting discovery for the young. It’s a living testament to the enduring allure of printed words and the power of community. And at the heart of it all is Becky Milner, a woman whose love for books has sustained a bookstore through the most challenging times in the industry.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

