ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada

ViiV Healthcare, a global specialist HIV company, has made a landmark submission to Health Canada for its investigational drug, cabotegravir. This drug, available as both a long-acting injectable and a tablet, is intended for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and aims to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection. If approved, cabotegravir will be the first long-acting HIV prevention therapy available in Canada.

Priority Review for a Significant Medical Innovation

The submission is currently under review by Health Canada’s Priority Review Policy. This policy is reserved for treatments of serious conditions that provide substantial evidence of clinical effectiveness, address an unmet medical need, or significantly improve the benefit-risk profile compared to existing therapies.

Global Acceptance and Potential Benefits

The drug has already received approval in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, South Africa, the European Union, among other countries, affirming its global acceptance. Jean-Francois Fortin, the Country Medical Director Canada at ViiV Healthcare, expressed optimism about the potential benefits of cabotegravir for HIV prevention in Canada.

Groundbreaking Clinical Trials

The submission includes data from two pivotal phase IIb/III studies, HPTN 083 and HPTN 084, which showcased cabotegravir’s superiority over daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (FTC/TDF) tablets in reducing HIV acquisition rates. These trials included various at-risk populations, including men who have sex with men, transgender women, and cisgender women. Common adverse reactions were primarily injection site reactions and gastrointestinal symptoms.

In line with its commitment to advancing treatments and prevention for HIV, ViiV Healthcare’s new submission to Health Canada signifies a step towards its goal of ending the HIV epidemic.